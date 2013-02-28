FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FINNEWS LATAM-Cosan hires banks for potential bond sale -source
February 28, 2013 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

FINNEWS LATAM-Cosan hires banks for potential bond sale -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer Cosan SA hired investment banks Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual Group, Itaú BBA, and Morgan Stanley & Co. to arrange a series of meetings with investors in the United States, Chile, and Europe, before what could lead to the offering of 10-year dollar-denominated bonds, a source with knowledge of the situation said.

The debt could be issued by Cosan’s Cosan Luxembourg SA finance unit, with the bond possibly obtaining a “Ba2” rating by Moody’s Investors Service, said the source. Two teams of bankers and investors will meet March 1 in Santiago, March 4 in London and Los Angeles, March 5 in Switzerland and New York and March 6 in Boston and New York, the source said.

Representatives for Cosan declined to comment.

