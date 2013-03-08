FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Multiplus files request to issue new shares-filing
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2013 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Multiplus files request to issue new shares-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Multiplus SA, Brazil’s sole listed customer loyalty program company, plans to raise about 800 million reais ($410 million) through a share offering, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Multiplus filed a request before the National Investment Banking and Capital Markets Association, an industry group that represents the securities industry, to analyze the proposal before submitting it for regulatory approval.

Multiplus hired the investment banking units of BTG Pactual Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co to manage the transaction. The amount does not include the potential supplementary and additional lots of the offering.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.