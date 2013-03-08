FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Santander Brasil to stop releasing operational estimates-filing
March 8, 2013

STXNEWS LATAM-Santander Brasil to stop releasing operational estimates-filing

Banco Santander Brasil SA, the nation’s largest foreign lender, will suspend releasing estimates for its operations, or so-called guidance, after missing forecasts for the full year of 2012, according to a securities filing on Friday.

Santander Brasil has issued guidance for 2012 and 2013 in Sept. 2011. The bank missed some of those estimates last year because of a series of macroeconomic assumptions that failed to materialize. “That is why management decided to suspend the release of guidance,” the filing added.

