FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's OGX struggles with offshore oil output
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2013 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's OGX struggles with offshore oil output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oil company OGX, which is controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, said on Monday that output from its offshore oil wells fell to 11,300 barrels of oil equivalent a day in February from 13,200 bpd in January.

In a market filing, OGX SA said its total oil and gas output rose to 16,800 bpd last month from 16,400 bpd the month before, due to improved output from onshore wells that grew to 5,500 bpd from 3,200 bpd in January.

OGX shares have lost 82 percent of their face value over the past 12 months as investors worried about Batista’s ability to deliver on his promises. The company has consistently missed its production targets.

Last week, BTG Pactual Group cast Batista’s holding conglomerate EBX a credit and management lifeline that sent shares of all of the group’s companies soaring.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.