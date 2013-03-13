STXNEWS LATAM-JPMorgan ups Pao de Acucar rating on food tax cuts

Analysts at JPMorgan Securities led by Andrea Teixeira raised their recommendation on shares of Grupo Pão de Açúcar SA , Brazil’s biggest retailer, to “overweight” on Wednesday and raised the price target to 120 reais from a prior 105 reais, citing a tax cut on basic food staples which could pave the way for more volume growth in the food segment.

Last week Brazil’s government said it will scrap federal taxes on certain food staples and toiletries, the latest in a series of measures to curb prices after a surprise jump in inflation in February.