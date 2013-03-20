FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil flat steel inventory rises, sales fall in February
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2013 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil flat steel inventory rises, sales fall in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Steel distribution companies in Brazil sold 317,900 tonnes of flat products in February, a drop of 13.8 percent from the prior month, industry group Sindisider said in a report on Wednesday.

February sales were 7.5 percent below the amount sold a year earlier. Distributors bought 8.7 percent less steel in February from the previous month. Inventory rose 2.4 percent from September to the equivalent of 3.1 months of sales, or 970,400 tonnes, Sindisider said.

Analysts at several banks, including BTG Pactual Group and JPMorgan Securities, said recently that demand for both long and flat steel products, including coated and rolled steel, remains weak in Latin America’s largest economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.