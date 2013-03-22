FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Goldman Sachs cuts Brazil's Cetip target, sees resilience
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 22, 2013 / 4:36 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Goldman Sachs cuts Brazil's Cetip target, sees resilience

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Goldman Sachs Group analyst Carlos Macedo and his team cut the price target on shares in clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados to 29.90 reais from 32.2 reais, to reflect a reduction in earnings estimates for the coming two years. Macedo maintained a “buy” recommendation.

The analysts said that early volumes for registration and custody of securities fail to suggest market share losses at Cetip, despite an expected increase in activity in that segment by financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA. “Even though volumes have been weaker, there is limited evidence of market share loss as of yet,” he wrote in a note.

At 11 times estimates earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, the company’s price-to-earnings ratio is trading at a discount to peers in the region, “which could tighten if reported volumes show resiliency,” Macedo and his team said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.