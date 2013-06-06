FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
June 6, 2013 / 4:46 PM / in 4 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Portugal's Galp plans to bid at Brazil Oct. oil rights auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Portugal’s Galp Energia SGPS SA plans to bid for a share of oil being offered by Brazil at an auction in November, chief executive Manuel Ferreira de Oliveira told reporters on Thursday in Rio de Janeiro. The auction will sell rights to the giant Libra prospect, believed to contain as much as 12 billion barrels of recoverable oil. The winner will be the company or group that offers Brazil’s government the biggest share of future output. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, will have to take a minimum 30 percent stake in any winning bid and will serve as operator. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)

