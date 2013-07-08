FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Citigroup cuts rating on Brazil's MRV and PDG; ups Cyrela
July 8, 2013

STXNEWS LATAM-Citigroup cuts rating on Brazil's MRV and PDG; ups Cyrela

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Citigroup analysts led by Paola Mello cut their recommendation on shares of Brazilian homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participacoes SA to “neutral” from “buy” while lowering their outlook for shares of rival PDG Realty SA to “sell” from “neutral” on Monday, pointing to a weaker macroeconomic outlook for Brazil.

The analysts cut the price target for MRV to 7.30 reais from a prior 10.90 reais, citing high cancellation rates and weak profitability. Mello’s team reduced the target for PDG to 1.50 reais from 3.20 reais, pointing to a potential increase in cancellations.

The analysts raised their outlook on shares of builder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA to “neutral” from “sell,” saying the shares had fallen to a low enough level, “given the company’s strong balance sheet and good margins trend ahead.” (Editing by Dan Grebler)

