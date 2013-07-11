FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 11, 2013 / 12:56 PM / in 4 years

FINEWS LATAM-Brazil's Lupatech delays coupon payment on perpetual debt-filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian oil service and equipment company Lupatech SA failed to make a $6.79 million interest payment on $275 million of 9.875 percent perpetual bonds, according to a securities filing on Thursday. As a result, trading on the debt has been suspended in Luxembourg’s financial bourse, where the securities are registered, the filing said.

Lupatech has said it faces cash-flow problems as giant oil projects by Brazil’s state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA and other companies have been delayed. The company said it hopes to present a recovery plan for the medium- and long-run “as sson as possible,” the filing said.

Lupatech hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch as an advisor in a corporate restructuring, the filing said.

