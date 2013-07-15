FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-BofA ups target on BRF Brasil Foods stock on exports
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2013 / 12:41 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-BofA ups target on BRF Brasil Foods stock on exports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts led by Fernando Ferreira raised the price target for shares of BRF Brasil Foods SA , the world’s largest poultry exporter, to 54 reais from 52 reais to account for a recent decline in Brazil’s currency, which should help boost proceeds from exports. The analysts kept their recommendation on the stock at “neutral.”

According to a client note, management at Brasil Foods “has a more cautious view about the domestic market, but is seeing a significant improvement in exports,” Ferreira wrote. As a result, the analysts raised their profit estimates for Brasil Foods.

Under the new estimates, earnings per share should reach 1.92 reais in 2013 and 3.02 reais in 2014. Ferreira and his team also expect strong earnings growth to be mostly supported by operating margin expansion, or an increase in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization as a proportion of revenue, from 13.3 percent this year to 14.7 percent in 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.