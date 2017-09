July 15 (Reuters) - Sales by São Paulo-based homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA jumped to 1.47 billion reais ($650 million) in the second quarter from 1.06 billion reais a year earlier, the company said on Monday.

Project launches also rose to 1.25 billion reais compared with 911.3 million reais in the second quarter of 2012, Brazil’s No. 2 homebuilder said.