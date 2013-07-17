FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil trade body sets anti-dumping penalties on GNO steel imports
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil trade body sets anti-dumping penalties on GNO steel imports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil’s Foreign Trade Chamber, a trade and industry body, implemented on Wednesday a series of anti-dumping penalties on imports of so-called GNO electrical steels from China, Taiwan and South Korea. According to a post in Brazil’s government gazette, the penalty, which will be implemented in the form of quotas per tonne of GNO steel imported, will last for up to five years and will be applied on “such material produced in those three countries.”

In the case of China, the penalties will range between $175.94 and $432.95 per tonne; for South Korean GNO steel, the range is between $132.50 and $231.40 per tonne; for Taiwan the penalties will be between $198.34 and $567.16 a tonne, the gazette said.

GNO steels are widely used in the production of cores for generators and electric motors, reactors for lighting systems and hermetic compressors that are part of refrigerators and air-conditioning equipment.

The trade body, known as Camex, said the companies affected included Baosteel Iron Steel & Co and Posco .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.