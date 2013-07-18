FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-BofA reasseses coverage of Latin miners, says Vale is top pick
#Market News
July 18, 2013 / 12:17 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-BofA reasseses coverage of Latin miners, says Vale is top pick

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Analysts at bank of America Merrill Lynch updated their coverage of Latin America’s largest listed mining companies with “a cautiously optimistic” view. Share prices of these companies have factored in deteriorating mining market fundamentals as well as weaker growth and lower visibility in China, a note by analyst Thiago Lofiego said on Thursday. Latin American mining shares sank 40 percent this year, underperforming prices of their respective markets - iron ore, copper and gold are down 10 percent, 12 percent and 24 percent in the period, respectively.

According to Lofiego, there are “elements of ‘self-help’ within the companies we cover, such as cost-cutting processes, growth initiatives and better capital allocation.” Valuations, especifically for Brazil’s Vale SA , are “compelling” - Vale is Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s top pick among Latin American mineing companies.

The analysts rate Vale, investment holding company Bradespar , Peru’s Southern Copper Co and Mexico’s Grupo Mexico SA a “buy.” Cia de Minas Buenaventura SA, a Peruvian miner, is rated “neutral” while MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA, the mining company controlled by embattled Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, is rated “underperform.”

