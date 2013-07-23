STXNEWS LATAM-Flat steel sales in Brazil slump 6 pct in June -Inda

Sales of flat steel products at distribution companies in Brazil declined sharply in June from the prior month, according to the National Institute of Steel Distributors, known as Inda. Sales fell 6 percent from May to 347,800 tonnes, and 0.3 percent from the same month a year earlier, Inda added.

Unwanted inventory, which reached 1.1 million tonnes in June, is now equivalent to about 3.2 months of monthly sales, Inda added. In the first six months, sales fell 1.7 percent to 2.144 million tonnes, the institute said.