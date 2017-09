The board of directors of Banco Santander Brasil SA, the nation’s largest foreign lender, approved late on Monday a plan to repurchase as many as 76 million units, or 2 percent of outstanding shares, through the next 12 months.

At current prices, the bank would buy back the equivalent of 1.02 billion reais ($451 million) worth of units - a blend of Santander Brasil’s common and preferred stock.

The repurchase plan expires at the beginning of August 2014, according to a securities filing.