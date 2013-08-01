FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil Bovespa index may include 2 new stocks, preview shows
August 1, 2013

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil Bovespa index may include 2 new stocks, preview shows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil’s widely watched Bovespa index may include two new stocks as of September: private education firms Anhanguera and Kroton, according to a preview released by the BM&FBovespa exchange on Thursday.

No stocks are expected to be removed from the index, and some of the most heavily weighted ones, including Vale PNA , Petrobras PN, and OGX Petroleo ON , will see their share of the index shrink to make room for the newcomers.

The new Bovespa index will be in effect between Sept. 2 and Jan. 3, 2014. It will likely comprise 73 stocks from 67 companies, according to the preview.

