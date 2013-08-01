STXNEWS LATAM-Gerdau has no interest to bid for MMX's Sudeste port, CEO says

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA is not interested in bidding for mining company MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA’s Porto do Sudeste port compound, Chief Executive Officer André Gerdau-Johannpeter said on Thursday. MMX is reportedly putting up for sale a series of projects or finding partners to reduce debt and speed up execution.

“We are not considering anything,” Gerdau-Johannpeter said at a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings, when asked about a potential Gerdau bid for the Sudeste port.