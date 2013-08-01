FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Gerdau has no interest to bid for MMX's Sudeste port, CEO says
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 2:56 PM / in 4 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Gerdau has no interest to bid for MMX's Sudeste port, CEO says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA is not interested in bidding for mining company MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA’s Porto do Sudeste port compound, Chief Executive Officer André Gerdau-Johannpeter said on Thursday. MMX is reportedly putting up for sale a series of projects or finding partners to reduce debt and speed up execution.

“We are not considering anything,” Gerdau-Johannpeter said at a conference call to discuss second-quarter earnings, when asked about a potential Gerdau bid for the Sudeste port.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.