CORRECTED-STXNEWS LATAM-BTG Pactual earnings seen up on lower expenses -poll

(Corrects expected profit rise in 1st paragraph to 26.6 percent from 21.3 percent; corrects expected net income decline in 2nd paragraph to 5.7 percent from 26.6 percent) Second-quarter profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA probably surged 26.6 percent from the prior three months as Latin America’s largest independent investment bank put a lid on expenses and efforts to invest the bank’s own money overseas bore fruit.

Net income probably came in at 775 million reais ($338 million) in the quarter, down 5.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to the average estimates of four analysts. BTG Pactual is scheduled to release results later on Tuesday.

Total revenue fell 2.4 percent to 1.65 billion reais on a quarterly basis, but rose 1 percent on an annual basis, the poll showed. Principal investments - or income from investing the bank’s own money on hedge funds, buyouts and real estate - gains more than tripled to an average 520 million reais on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the poll said.

Expenses including banker compensation are expected at 667 million reais, almost flat on a quarter-on-quarter basis as flagging revenue from advisory work and securities trading helped put a lid on banker bonuses, the poll showed.

Annualized return on equity, a measure of profitability known as ROE, likely jumped to 20.5 percent in the second quarter, compared with 16.9 percent in the first quarter. ROE slipped from 30.4 percent a year earlier.