STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's OGX suspends second-quarter earnings call; no new date set
OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, the Brazilian embattled oil producer controlled by tycoon Eike Batista, suspended a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss second-quarter earnings, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 15, a spokeswoman said on Thursday. The company late on Wednesday resubmitted a corporate events calendar, with the date for the conference call being excluded from the events list.

No new date for the call has been set yet, the spokeswoman added. The company reports earnings on Aug. 14 after markets close.

