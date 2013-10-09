FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Strong results seen for Brazil commodity firms-Itau
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Strong results seen for Brazil commodity firms-Itau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Itaú BBA, the investment banking unit of Brazilian banking giant Itaú Unibanco Holding SA, expects most of the commodities companies it covers to report a “strong set of third-quarter results,” supported by a recent decline in the currency that made their exports more competitive in global markets. In a Wednesday note, analysts led by Paula Kovarsky said a weaker Brazilian real created a protection mechanism for its products in domestic markets, where revenue and market share for local companies grew by making imports more expensive. The analysts expect domestic prices rose as imports lost ground, the note said.

Among the companies likely to post robust earnings: Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA, a steelmaker known as Usiminas ; mining giant Vale SA ; and paper and pulp producers Suzano Papel e Celulose SA and Fibria SA.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.