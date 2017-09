(Corrects name of holding to GranInvestimentos from GranBio Investimentos, changes description) GranEnergia, the logistics and energy arm of Brazilian holding company GranInvestimentos controlled by the Gradin family, will invest $500 million on three offshore oil repair platforms in coming years, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The first platform will start serving state-run Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, in the Campos Basin in 2014. (Editing by Alden Bentley)