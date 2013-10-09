FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Batista cut OGX stake to 50.2 pct in September -filing
October 9, 2013 / 8:49 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Batista cut OGX stake to 50.2 pct in September -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista cut his stake in oil company OGX Petróleo e Gás SA to 50.2 percent from 52.5 percent in two sales in September, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Batista sold 74.8 million shares in two tranches, the statement said: 39 million shares at 0.38 reais a share on Sept. 2 and 35.8 million at 0.42 reais a share on Sept. 9, raising 29.7 million reais ($13.4 million).

On Sept. 4 Batista, whose OGX stock has lost more than 90 percent of its value in the last year, said a planned round of OGX stock sales would cut his controlling stake to no less than 50.01 percent.

$1 = 2.21 Brazilian reais Editing by Nick Zieminski

