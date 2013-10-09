STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Batista sells stock in shipbuilder OSX

Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista sold 0.66 percent of his stock in OSX Brasil SA, a shipbuilder and shipleaser, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday. Batista sold 2.07 million shares of Rio de Janeiro-based OSX for 0.7073 reais a share raising 1.47 million reais ($665,158) on Sept. 2, the statement said. OSX gets most of its business from Batista’s troubled oil company OGX Petróleo e Gás SA.

OSX shares have lost more than 90 percent of their value in the last year. They fell 4.1 percent to 0.47 reais in trading in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, a record low close.