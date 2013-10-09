FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Batista sells stock in shipbuilder OSX
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
October 9, 2013 / 9:57 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Batista sells stock in shipbuilder OSX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista sold 0.66 percent of his stock in OSX Brasil SA, a shipbuilder and shipleaser, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday. Batista sold 2.07 million shares of Rio de Janeiro-based OSX for 0.7073 reais a share raising 1.47 million reais ($665,158) on Sept. 2, the statement said. OSX gets most of its business from Batista’s troubled oil company OGX Petróleo e Gás SA.

OSX shares have lost more than 90 percent of their value in the last year. They fell 4.1 percent to 0.47 reais in trading in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, a record low close.

$1 = 2.21 Brazilian reais Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.