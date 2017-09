Brazilian stocks rose on Thursday in tandem with most major markets around the world, spurred by a planned meeting between U.S. government officials and Republican Party leaders aimed at ending the budget and debt limit standoff in the United States.

The benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 0.76 percent to 52,947 shortly after the market opened. Shares of commodities firms like OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA, Vale SA and Petroleo Brasileiro SA led gains.