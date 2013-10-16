FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
xx STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Tupy raises $242 mln in re-IPO
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2013 / 10:42 PM / 4 years ago

xx STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Tupy raises $242 mln in re-IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tupy SA, Latin America’s largest foundry, raised on Wednesday about 524 million reais ($242 million) in an equity offering aimed at boosting trading of the company’s shares. Tupy, which listed its shares for the first time in 2002, sought to complete a so-called re-IPO to increase the number of shares outstanding. The company sold 29.942 million shares at a price of 17.50 reais each, according to the website of Brazil’s securities industry watchdog CVM.

The company hired the investment-banking units of Banco do Brasil SA, Brasil Plural Banco Múltiplo, Citigroup Inc, Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and Grupo BTG Pactual SA to manage the deal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.