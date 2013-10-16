FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil oil industry workers to strike from Thursday
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2013 / 12:01 AM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil oil industry workers to strike from Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oil industry workers in Brazil said on Wednesday that they will stop working indefinitely to protest a government decision to sell exploration rights for Libra, the nation’s biggest offshore oilfield ever put up for sale. A number of oil workers’ unions will also strike to demand better working conditions and increased pay, according to a statement by the United Petroleum Workers’ Federation, known in Brazil as FUP.

“Workers demand the immediate suspension of the auction,” the statement said.

Libra holds 8 billion to 12 billion barrels of recoverable oil, according to both Brazil’s oil regulator, the ANP, and Dallas-based, oil-reserve certification company Degolyer & MacNaughton. Libra is the latest in a series of “subsalt” finds beginning in 2007 that struck oil southeast of Rio de Janeiro, trapped deep below the seabed by a layer of salt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.