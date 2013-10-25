STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil oil industry workers back on the job

Brazil’s oil workers are back on the job after striking over wage benefits, the United Petroleum Workers’ Federation, known in Brazil as FUP, said on Friday.

The workers accepted an 8.73 percent nominal wage hike from state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, an FUP spokeswoman said. The strike started on Oct. 17 and also protested the Oct. 21 auction of the giant Libra field.

Workers said they managed to reduce oil and fuels output slightly, but strikes rarely have any significant impact on supplies in Brazil. Petrobras officials have told Reuters in the past that the company can face strikes of about two weeks without any major impact.