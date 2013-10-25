FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil oil industry workers back on the job
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2013 / 7:38 PM / 4 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil oil industry workers back on the job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil’s oil workers are back on the job after striking over wage benefits, the United Petroleum Workers’ Federation, known in Brazil as FUP, said on Friday.

The workers accepted an 8.73 percent nominal wage hike from state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, an FUP spokeswoman said. The strike started on Oct. 17 and also protested the Oct. 21 auction of the giant Libra field.

Workers said they managed to reduce oil and fuels output slightly, but strikes rarely have any significant impact on supplies in Brazil. Petrobras officials have told Reuters in the past that the company can face strikes of about two weeks without any major impact.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.