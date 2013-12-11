FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-STXNEWS LATAM-BR Malls sees 20-25 new malls in Brazil next year
#Market News
December 11, 2013 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-STXNEWS LATAM-BR Malls sees 20-25 new malls in Brazil next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects forecast for all new malls in Brazil, not BR Malls openings) Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA expects 20 to 25 shopping centers to be opened in Brazil in 2014, and 15 to 20 the following year, Chief Executive Carlos Medeiros told investors on Wednesday. He said 2015 should be a year of consolidation among mall operators.

Sales at stores open for at least 12 months at BR Malls properties should grow between 6 percent and 8 percent next year, Medeiros said, assuming no major changes in the macroeconomic outlook. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

