#Credit Markets
May 14, 2014

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil watchdog sees new rules on offerings by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil’s securities industry watchdog CVM expects to have a full set of guidelines to spur offerings and curb transparency costs by small- and mid-sized firms before year-end, CVM President Leonardo Pereira told reporters on Wednesday. The plans, some of which are in public hearings, will foster the development of more alternatives for funding for smaller companies, he said on the sidelines of an event sponsored by Cetip SA Mercados Organizados in Sao Paulo.

CVM is also working on new rules to govern the market for structured notes, which began to operate in January, Pereira added.

