STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's OSX extends OGX Tubarão Azul oilfield test contract
May 19, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's OSX extends OGX Tubarão Azul oilfield test contract

Brazil’s OSX Brasil SA, the bankrupt shipbuilder controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, extended until July 17 the test period for platform FPSO OSX-1 contracted by Óleo e Gás for the Tubarão Azul oilfield, according to an OSX security filing on Monday.

Last month, Rio de Janeiro-based OSX and Óleo e Gás, formerly known as OGX Petroleo e Gás Participacoes SA, had agreed to extend the period to May 19. The sister companies filed for bankruptcy protection last year, marking the collapse of Batista’s EBX conglomerate. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

