FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's JBS food unit IPO depends on market -CEO
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 22, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's JBS food unit IPO depends on market -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil’s JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, will monitor market conditions before moving forward with an initial public offering of its food processing unit JBS Foods, Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista said at an event on Thursday.

The company said in a securities filing on Tuesday that it planned to list the unit on the Novo Mercado segment of the Sao Paulo stock exchange. A company source told Reuters it expected to raise about 5 billion reais ($2.26 billion).

But Batista was more cautious on Thursday. “The market is not at full steam, we will monitor,” he said. ($1 = 2.2 reais) (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.