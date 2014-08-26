FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazilian animal health firm Ouro Fino files for IPO
August 26, 2014

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazilian animal health firm Ouro Fino files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian veterinary product manufacturer Ouro Fino Saúde Animal Participações S.A. filed for an initial public offering on Monday, which if carried out would be the first successful Brazilian IPO this year.

The size and date of the offering, which is being led by JPMorgan Chase & Co, have not yet been disclosed. Money raised from the primary offering will be used to pay down debt and expand business activities at home and abroad, according to a prospectus filed with securities regulator CVM.

Prospects for Brazil’s equity markets and stock offerings have been gloomy this year, partly because of political uncertainty related to the October presidential election, bankers and investors say.

