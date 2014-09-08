STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil consumer loan demand rises in Aug -Serasa

Demand for consumer loans in Brazil rose 6.6 percent in August from the previous month, helped by central bank efforts to stimulate credit, credit research company Serasa Experian said on Monday.

Brazil’s central bank announced measures in late July to inject nearly $20 billion in credit into the country’s economy through changes to banks’ reserve requirements.

Demand for consumer credit rose 1.3 percent in August from a year earlier, Serasa said, adding that higher interest rates and declining consumer confidence continue to weigh on new borrowing.