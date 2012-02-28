STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's YPF slides on gov't tensions

Shares in Argentina’s biggest energy company YPF, controlled by Spanish oil major Repsol, were down nearly 7 percent at 147.9 pesos per share in light, midday trade on concerns the government could take new steps against the company, traders said.

The market was also adjusting to steep losses by YPF shares in New York on Monday, when Argentine markets were closed for a holiday. Monday’s losses were also linked to tensions between the company and the government, which is pressuring YPF to boost production.

Argentina’s MerVal share index was down about 3 percent and shares in Repsol were down 0.7 percent in Madrid.