STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's YPF sinks again on gov't tension

Shares in Argentina’s biggest energy company YPF, controlled by Spanish oil major Repsol, were down nearly 11 percent at 131 pesos per share in midday trade on investor fears the government could take new steps against the company, traders said.

Investors think center-left President Cristina Fernandez could make an announcement related to YPF in her state of the union address to Congress on Thursday.

YPF shares have fallen more than 20 percent this month due to a worsening dispute with the government, and a newspaper report that said some sectors of the administration wanted to renationalize it.

Argentina’s MerVal share index was flat overall and shares in Repsol were down 3.7 percent in Madrid.