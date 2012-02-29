FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
February 29, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 6 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Argentine regulator declares YPF meeting void

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina’s securities regulator declared void last week’s board meeting at YPF , the country’s biggest energy company, on the grounds that the state’s representative and several other officials were turned away, a filing to Buenos Aires Stock Exchange showed.

YPF, which is under intense government pressure to boost production, has said the state representative - Roberto Baratta - chose not to attend the meeting when he was told the officials accompanying him could not enter.

The CNV regulator declared “irregular and incompetent” the details of the meeting, during which no significant decisions were made.

Shares in YPF, which is controlled by Spanish oil major Repsol, were down almost 10 percent at 132.5 pesos per share in afternoon trade on investor fears President Cristina Fernandez could make an announcement related to YPF in her state of the union address to Congress on Thursday.

