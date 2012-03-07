FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Santander cuts Vale to "hold", removes from top list
#Basic Materials
March 7, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 6 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Santander cuts Vale to "hold", removes from top list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Santander Investment Securities cut the recommendation on U.S.-traded preferred shares of Brazilian mining giant Vale to “hold” from “buy,” and removed them from a so-called top picks list in the metals and mining sector. Analysts led by Felipe Reis cut their target price on the shares to $26.50 from $40, citing disappointing fourth-quarter results, delays in project start-ups, higher capital spending and potential tax liabilities.

“Why we differ from consensus? ... We have an opposing view that projects declining returns and a not-so-attractive valuation, specifically when examining the average multiples of the last three years,” Reis and his team wrote in a report. The combination of sluggish growth in iron ore sales volume, a strong currency seen persisting for years, and cost inflation should limit Vale’s profitability - Santander estimates compound zero average growth rates in operating profit through 2014.

