STXNEWS LATAM-Santander cuts Vale to "hold", removes from top list

Santander Investment Securities cut the recommendation on U.S.-traded preferred shares of Brazilian mining giant Vale to “hold” from “buy,” and removed them from a so-called top picks list in the metals and mining sector. Analysts led by Felipe Reis cut their target price on the shares to $26.50 from $40, citing disappointing fourth-quarter results, delays in project start-ups, higher capital spending and potential tax liabilities.

“Why we differ from consensus? ... We have an opposing view that projects declining returns and a not-so-attractive valuation, specifically when examining the average multiples of the last three years,” Reis and his team wrote in a report. The combination of sluggish growth in iron ore sales volume, a strong currency seen persisting for years, and cost inflation should limit Vale’s profitability - Santander estimates compound zero average growth rates in operating profit through 2014.