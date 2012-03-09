STXNEWS LATAM-Jindal says Bolivia steel project at risk

Jindal Steel & Power said it cannot move forward on its giant Mutun steel project in Bolivia if the country’s state energy firm does not first commit to supplying enough natural gas to ensure operations. The $2.1 billion project is scheduled to start producing steel in 2014 but Jindal said there was a “serious risk” that the terms of the shared-risk contract it signed with the state will end up being violated, due to the concerns about energy provisions. Reuters Messaging: hilary.burke.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net