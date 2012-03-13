FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Itaú BBA cuts Petrobras fair value on earnings
March 13, 2012 / 12:20 PM / in 6 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Itaú BBA cuts Petrobras fair value on earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Analysts at Itaú BBA trimmed on Tuesday their year-end fair value for preferred shares of Brazilian state-controlled oil company Petrobras to 28.3 reais from a prior 30.2 reais. They maintained their “market perform” recommendation on the stock.

The bank also cut its forecasts for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, by 13 percent and 11 percent for this and next year, and for net income by 18 percent and 17 percent, respectively. Citing “recurring cost increases as well as lower production” for 2012 and 2013, the analysts said trends in government take, imports of fuels, sales, general and administrative expenses and depreciation charges are “particularly worrisome.”

