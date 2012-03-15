FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Marfrig and JSL break off logistics deal
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 15, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 6 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Marfrig and JSL break off logistics deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig and logistics company JSL could not agree on the final terms of an accord to hand over the management of the meat processor’s transportation and storage operations, according to a Thursday securities filing.

The preliminary deal, announced in December, outlined the sale of certain Marfrig assets to JSL for 150 million reais ($83 million). Marfrig said on Thursday it maintains its plans to raise capital through the sale of its logistics assets. JSL affirmed its financial estimates for 2012, which did not account for the proposed accord. ($1 = 1.82 reais)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.