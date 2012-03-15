STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Marfrig and JSL break off logistics deal

Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig and logistics company JSL could not agree on the final terms of an accord to hand over the management of the meat processor’s transportation and storage operations, according to a Thursday securities filing.

The preliminary deal, announced in December, outlined the sale of certain Marfrig assets to JSL for 150 million reais ($83 million). Marfrig said on Thursday it maintains its plans to raise capital through the sale of its logistics assets. JSL affirmed its financial estimates for 2012, which did not account for the proposed accord. ($1 = 1.82 reais)