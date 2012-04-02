FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil corporate loans poised to rise-Serasa
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 6 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil corporate loans poised to rise-Serasa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A leading indicator that predicts loan origination for Brazilian companies rose in February, in a signal that corporate demand for credit is poised to reverse a year-long downward trend, credit research Serasa Experian said on Monday. Serasa Experian’s Corporate Credit Outlook index rose 0.2 percent in February - the index predicts loan origination dynamics for the next six months.

The Consumer Lending Outlook index fell 0.3 percent in February, the fifth consecutive decline, Serasa said. The index stood above 100, indicating that a steeper decline in consumer credit is unlikely. Yet, “the still-high loan delinquency rates have hampered a healthier credit expansion in spite of the monetary and fiscal policy stimuli adopted in recent months,” the company said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.