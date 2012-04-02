STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil corporate loans poised to rise-Serasa

A leading indicator that predicts loan origination for Brazilian companies rose in February, in a signal that corporate demand for credit is poised to reverse a year-long downward trend, credit research Serasa Experian said on Monday. Serasa Experian’s Corporate Credit Outlook index rose 0.2 percent in February - the index predicts loan origination dynamics for the next six months.

The Consumer Lending Outlook index fell 0.3 percent in February, the fifth consecutive decline, Serasa said. The index stood above 100, indicating that a steeper decline in consumer credit is unlikely. Yet, “the still-high loan delinquency rates have hampered a healthier credit expansion in spite of the monetary and fiscal policy stimuli adopted in recent months,” the company said.