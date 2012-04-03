FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Globo hires HSBC, Itaú for bond deal
April 3, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 6 years ago

FINNEWS LATAM-Brazil's Globo hires HSBC, Itaú for bond deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Globo Comunicação e Participações, Brazil’s largest media conglomerate, hired HSBC Holdings and Itaú BBA to advise on the issuance of $200 million in senior exchangeable notes that will be swapped into amended step-up senior notes due in 2022, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.

A separate bond transaction for Globo may follow “subject to market conditions,” according to the source. In recent weeks, investors have speculated that the Rio de Janeiro-based company will likely sell global bonds denominated in Brazilian reais.

