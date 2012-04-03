FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2012 / 7:25 PM / in 6 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Chile's Cencosud, Brazil retailer deny takeover talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chilean diversified retailer Cencosud and Brazilian supermarket chain DMA Distribuidora denied a report by a Brazilian newspaper on Tuesday that they were discussing a takeover by the Chilean retailer.

Valor Econômico reported that Cencosud had agreed to buy DMA Distribuidora for 1.3 billion reais ($714 million), including debt. Cencosud and DMA representatives said the report was not correct and declined further comment.

The Chilean retailer has grown quickly into Brazil’s fourth-largest supermarket chain with a string of acquisitions in the past two years. Last month Cencosud shareholders approved a capital increase that could raise up to $1.8 billion to finance its aggressive growth strategy.

