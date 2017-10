Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas’ decision to cut as many as 100 flights daily will not affect the regulatory review of its takeover of rival WebJet, according to the head of Brazil’s antitrust agency Cade.

“The reduction in number of flights by either one does not mean the entrance of a new competitor to take that space,” said Olavo Chinaglia in an interview.

Chinaglia did not say when Cade would rule on the WebJet acquisition, but he did not expect a decision this month.