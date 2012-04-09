FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Repsol asks for talks with Argentine gov't
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 9, 2012 / 9:56 PM / in 6 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Repsol asks for talks with Argentine gov't

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Repsol’s chairman has asked for a meeting with officials from the Argentine government, which investors fear could seize control of the Spanish oil major’s unit in the South American country, YPF.

YPF is under heavy pressure from the center-left government to boost production to reduce fuel imports. Speculation about a possible renationalization has seen its market value fall by about 27 percent since the start of the year.

“With the aim of continuing dialogue with the government, the chairman of Repsol, Antonio Brufau, who is in Buenos Aires, has made a formal request for a meeting,” YPF said in a statement.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.