The board of Brazil’s Itausa, a holding company that controls bank Itau Unibanco, approved on Tuesday a capital increase of 500 million reais ($273 million) through the sale of new shares priced at 8.50 reais each.

Itausa shares closed 2.2 percent lower on Tuesday at 10.35 reais, the lowest in more than four months. ($1 = 1.83 reais)