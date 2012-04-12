FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stocks rise; OGX finds oil
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 12, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stocks rise; OGX finds oil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Brazil’s benchmark stock index rose in early trading on Thursday, led higher by commodities producers after OGX Petroleo , Brazil’s No. 2 oil company by market value, said it discovered a light-grade of crude oil in an offshore oil well.

At 10:13 a.m. (1300 GMT) the benchmark Bovespa index of the most-traded stocks on Sao Paulo’s BM&FBovespa exchange, rose 0.76 percent to 61,757.37. OGX rose 2.33 percent to 13.59 reais. Preferred shares of Vale, the world’s largest iron-ore producer, rose 1.73 to 41.05 reais.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.