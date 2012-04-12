STXNEWS LATAM-Brazil stocks rise; OGX finds oil

Brazil’s benchmark stock index rose in early trading on Thursday, led higher by commodities producers after OGX Petroleo , Brazil’s No. 2 oil company by market value, said it discovered a light-grade of crude oil in an offshore oil well.

At 10:13 a.m. (1300 GMT) the benchmark Bovespa index of the most-traded stocks on Sao Paulo’s BM&FBovespa exchange, rose 0.76 percent to 61,757.37. OGX rose 2.33 percent to 13.59 reais. Preferred shares of Vale, the world’s largest iron-ore producer, rose 1.73 to 41.05 reais.