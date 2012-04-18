FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's YPF sinks 15 pct on takeover bid
#Energy
April 18, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's YPF sinks 15 pct on takeover bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Argentina’s biggest energy company YPF, which the government has moved to seize control of, were down 15 percent at 91.8 pesos per share in midday trading in Buenos Aires, battered by the takeover bid, traders said. That marked its lowest level since March 2008.

President Cristina Fernandez sent a bill to Congress this week to expropriate a 51-percent controlling stake in YPF from Spanish oil major Repsol, drawing a flurry of criticism from Madrid and other European leaders.

Argentina’s MerVal share index was down 0.37 percent overall, dragged down by YPF’s losses.

Editing by Andrew Hay

