STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's YPF gains after Wednesday's sell-off
April 19, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

STXNEWS LATAM-Argentina's YPF gains after Wednesday's sell-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shares in Argentina’s biggest energy company YPF, which the government has moved to seize control of, were up 7 percent in early trade in Buenos Aires on bargain-hunting after sharp losses in the previous session, traders said.

President Cristina Fernandez sent a bill to Congress this week to expropriate a 51-percent controlling stake in YPF from Spanish oil major Repsol, drawing a flurry of criticism from Madrid and other European government.

YPF shares closed down 28 percent in Buenos Aires on Wednesday.

